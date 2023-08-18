New College of Florida students displaced from dorms due to mold

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some New College of Florida students are being to forced to live in hotel rooms after mold was discovered inside dorm rooms.

Classes at the New College of Florida begin in a little over a week, and the affected students are going to have to commute a little further than they thought due to this mold issue.

It has been reported three dorm buildings have mold. An engineering report indicated the dorms were not properly built.

Now, students are living out of three hotels: Hyatt Regency, Home2 Suites, and Hilton Garden Inn.

Ryan Terry s, the college’s Communications and Marketing Vice President, said they are working hard to accommodate all the students’ needs while dealing with this situation.

“Whether those students have private transportation, or they’re going to be reliant upon the transportation that we provide, no student is going to be without transportation,” Terry said. “No student that is signed up for any kind of a meal plan is going to go without meals.”

Terry said they are renovating the dorms to fix the problem.

Until then, students will stay in the hotels paid for through the school’s housing budget.