New footage shows Florida condo building minutes after collapse as onlookers called 911

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Video taken minutes after the partial collapse of a Florida 12-story beachfront condominium building shows the horrifying scene as emergency crews began to respond to the disaster.

About half of the building’s 130 units collapsed June 24, tearing away walls and leaving a number of homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse.

The footage, taken shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time on June 24, showed pounds of pancaked rubble and dust as emergency sirens wailed in the background. Onlookers said they were drawn to the noises they heard coming from the condo before it fell.

This video maybe disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Search crews going through the ruins found the remains of six people including two children, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18 as of Thursday morning. Another 145 people are missing and feared trapped in the rubble.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building’s ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed extensive repairs. The report also found “abundant cracking” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Another video taken by the same onlooker shows the building still standing but with damage to the basement level just minutes before the collapse.

This video maybe disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The town of Surfside has a population of just over 5,000. The area is a mix of new and old apartments, houses, condominiums and hotels, with restaurants and stores serving an international combination of residents and tourists. The community provides a stark contrast from bustle and glitz of South Beach with a slower paced neighborhood feel.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with rescue crews and relatives of those still missing Thursday.