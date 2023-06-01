NewsNation reporter walks path of murder suspect 

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello retraced the steps of Hannah Landon, who is facing charges in the murder of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, 43, the girlfriend of Bella’s father Michael, is facing first-degree murder charges after video captured Landon hauling a chlorine bucket down the street with Bella’s body inside. She then allegedly dropped the bucket off in front of Bella’s mother Jennifer’s doorstep. Landon could face the death penalty.

Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich determined Bella was killed before being placed in the bucket. The cause of death was “manual strangulation, accompanied by multiple blows to the head.”

On Thursday night’s “Banfield,” Caprariello walked the same route, about a two-block drive, that Michael lives from Jennifer. It’s likely the path that Landon took when delivering the bucket.

It's been gut-aching, heart-breaking work to be in this sweet community as they try to grapple with the facts of the horrible crime that's been committed here. Praying for the family and this neighborhood as it tries to heal. https://t.co/F4k10I3pa8 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) June 1, 2023

Landon was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond, according to authorities.