NFL opens Super Bowl Experience at Tampa Riverwalk for fans ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Football fans can get a touch of Super Bowl LV game day magic at the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience, which opened Friday in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL’s temporary “amusement park,” for fans taking place at Julian B. Lane Park, kicks off a series of events that will take place before the big game. The Vince Lombardi Trophy was delivered Friday and will remain on display for fans to visit through Saturday, Feb. 6.

Fans will only be able to visit the Super Bowl Experience if they’ve already made a reservation. For those looking for tickets, you are out of luck as no walk-ups, no stand-by, no ticket transfers are taking place.

Nicki Ewell, the director of events at the NFL, says other free events that won’t require a reservation will also take place along the Tampa Riverwalk.

“We are technically at capacity here at Julian B. Lane over the seven days that we are open,” said Ewell, “So we are excited to welcome the fans that have reserved tickets and we are grateful for the outpouring of love as I said but, unfortunately, we are not going to be able to accept walk-ups here. There is plenty of programming along the 2.7 miles of the riverwalk.”