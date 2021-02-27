No officer wrongdoing in shooting of Xzavier Hill, grand jury rules

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (NewsNation Now) — A grand jury unanimously decided the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill was justified. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office released both the grand jury decision and dashcam footage of the shooting Friday.

No criminal charges will be brought against the two Virginia State Police troopers involved in the Jan. 9 shooting.

The grand jury convened on Feb. 24 and ruled “the actions of the officers were justified in the exercise of deadly force and criminal charges against the two Virginia State Police Troopers involved are not warranted.”

Read the full grand jury report below:

After multiple protests and calls to release the dashcam footage from the public, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office released the grand jury decision and posted the video of the incident online.

The officer-involved shooting was recorded on police dashcam video and not body camera video because state troopers are not equipped with body cameras.

You can watch the dashcam video here, but viewer discretion is advised.

NewsNation affiliate WRIC contributed to this report.