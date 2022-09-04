Norfolk off-campus shooting: Two dead, five injured

NORFOLK, Va. (NewsNation) — Two people are dead and five are injured after a mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk Police said in a press release that officers responded to the report of a gunshot disturbance, and when they arrived on the scene, came in contact with four women and three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said all seven victims were transported to the local hospital, where two of the victims, 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight, died from their injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

The shooting occurred a couple of blocks from Old Dominion University. Those who receive ODU campus alerts were sent one at 12:46 a.m. that said “O.D.U. Alert: Multiple police jurisdictions are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. Please stay out of the area.”

The school says although the incident happened near campus, no ODU students were injured.

Norfolk State University tweeted that several NSU students were injured in the off-campus shooting.

“Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services,” Norfolk State University said.

According to NSU, the Norfolk Police investigation revealed that the shooting happened at a house party and the injured NSU students were bystanders.

Detectives continue to investigate the crime scene and ask anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit tips through the P3Tips mobile app.

NewsNation affiliate WAVY contributed to this report.