North Carolina man fostered 34 kids, adopted 1

(NewsNation) — Peter Mutabazi went from living on the streets as a kid to becoming a foster father to dozens of kids in North Carolina.

Mutabazi was hailed a hero after he adopted a 13-year-old boy who was abandoned as a child at the hospital by his adoptive parents.

He discussed his journey to becoming a foster parent during an appearance on “Morning in America” last year and returned to the show for a second interview on Thursday with an update.

Last year, Mutabazi had fostered a total of 24 kids. Since then, that number has grown to 34.

But where did his motivation to care for so many children come from?

At age 10, Mutabazi ran away from his home in rural Uganda to escape his abusive father. For five years, he survived on the streets of Kampala, a city of 1.5 million, until one man saw potential in him.

“I was a street kid who was treated like garbage. And one day one stranger saw me and he saw the best in me and offered me school,” he said.

Mutabazi continued, “He took me in as who I was. I wasn’t the best kid. But yet he saw the best in me.”

As soon as Mutabazi finished school, he received the opportunity to live in the United States.

“I wanted to do the same for other kids who needed a home, who needed to be loved, he said. “And also who wanted to belong to a family as well.”

Mutabazi then became a single foster and adoptive parent.

“I had never seen single men look like me adopting kids. So I thought there’s no way they can allow me,” he said. “And as soon as I got to know I can be a foster dad, that day, I signed up.”

“It’s truly been a joy,” he said.

No child who is put into foster care says they want to be in foster care, Mutabazi explained. He said they’re all put into the system for the wrong reasons.

“I signed up to truly be a foster parent for every child,” he said. “They need each one of us. And if I can play one part in changing one’s life, for sure, I will achieve what I’ve set up to do. And that’s my goal to help every child be seen and be known.”

Mutabazi is now an international advocate for vulnerable children.

“I really wanted to change a kid’s life,” he said. “And so for me, that has been really a joy to be a dad, you know, to have kids every morning, wake up and say, ‘Dad, I’m glad to be here.’”

You can learn more about Peter Mutabazi’s story on his website.

Watch the full interview with Peter Mutabazi in the video player at the top of the page.