North Carolina neighbors disturbed to find KKK flyers on doorsteps

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A group of North Carolina residents were shocked and disturbed after finding KKK recruitment flyers on their doorsteps.

One Statesville, North Carolina woman was so upset, she went through her neighborhood to pick up the flyers so her neighbors didn’t have to see them.

The neighborhood is near a Confederate monument that is set to be moved here from the old courthouse grounds. That decision was made last week with the flyers saying ‘KKK we see everything’ showing up over the weekend.

“I have no clue, they just want to spread hatred and it doesn’t matter where they do it, I guess,” said Donna England, who found the KKK flyers.

England says she came across a flyer in her driveway and she is not the only one that got it.

Genesis Houpe’s son came across one too, at an apartment complex on the other side of the county.

“He gave me the letter, and he was all, what do we do, do we need to move, what’s going on?” Houpe said.

Both of these instances have a lot of similarities. Both discovered the flyers on Saturday, both with similar wording and a business card with the name of a division of the Ku Klux Klan.

England says her entire neighborhood received flyers. She says she even went driveway to driveway, picking up the flyers off at nearly a dozen homes.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel the sickening feeling I had. It was an invasion,” England said.

Houpe, though, believes she was a target. She started an online petition to get the confederate monument in downtown Statesville moved.