North Carolina student draped in Mexican flag at graduation denied diploma, will receive degree

ASHEBORO, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina high school senior who was denied his diploma because he draped a Mexican flag over his gown in violation of a graduation dress code, will receive his diploma.

District officials say the diploma has been available to the student, Ever Lopez, since Friday, reported NewsNation affiliate WGHP.

Unmarked patrol cars were in the Asheboro community Monday morning amid an investigation into several email threats, including a threat “to shoot up” the school if Lopez did not get his diploma.

Lopez says that, while he appreciates the show of support, the attacks against the school and principal should stop.

“If you were going to send her an email or say something, at least leave threatful things out,” Lopez told WGHP. “Don’t make it harmful for them to think that we need to get shelter or call the cops to protect her or something. I just feel like they should respect her even though she did something wrong, you know?”

A 68-second video of the graduation at Asheboro High School on Thursday showed Lopez wearing the flag over his gown, on his back and shoulders, as he proceeds toward the stage, WGHP reported. In the video, Lopez was handed a diploma holder and was moving on to receive his diploma. It then shows him appearing to talk to people in the line for a few seconds before he returns to his seat without his diploma.

Asheboro school officials initially defended the decision to withhold the diploma, saying that wearing a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.

“The heart of the issue is the fact that the student did not follow the established dress code for the event and detracted from the importance and the solemnity of the ceremony,” officials said in one of two statements. “Our dress code is in place to ensure the dignity of the event is upheld and is fair to all students.”

In a separate statement, officials said they would work with Lopez and his parents to resolve the issue and added, “He has worked very hard and we commend him on this great achievement.”

The video also captured another student wearing the Mexican flag on her mortarboard. The statement said that decorating mortarboards is “the ONLY acceptable deviation from the standard cap and gown regalia.”

“Unfortunately, we will now be reevaluating that decision for future senior classes in light of the situation,” the statement said.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGHP contributed to this article.