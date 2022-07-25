North Carolina town’s entire police department resigns

KENLY, N.C. (NewsNation) — The entire staff of a small North Carolina town’s police department has resigned in protest over the hiring of a new progressive town manager.

Chief Josh Gibson told NewsNation affiliate WNCN that he and four other officers submitted a two-week resignation notice on Wednesday.

Kenly still has three part-time officers on the payroll.

Gibson said the resigning officers could not perform their duties due to the environment that was created by the new town manager, Justine Jones. Gibson, however, would not elaborate on what the work environment is because attorneys are now involved.

Kenly hired Jones in June after considering 30 candidates in a nationwide search.

Kenly Mayor Herbert Hales said an emergency meeting of the town council did not yield any results.

The council is scheduled to have another meeting this week.

Kenly is a town of about 2,380 people.

Earlier this month, leaders in the small Minnesota city of Morris voted to disband its police department due to staffing shortages.

The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the county.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to this report.