Officer tackles suspect on her way to Women’s History Month photoshoot

(NewsNation) — While on her way to a Women’s History Month photoshoot, a female police officer in Orlando, Florida, tackled a burglary suspect to the ground.

The Orlando Police Department posted video of the encounter on their Facebook page and said police were responding to reports of a man breaking into cars and threatening people on March 1. Officer Elizabeth Eby found the suspect on Colonial Drive around Bumby Avenue.

Body camera footage shows Officer Eby tackling the suspect while he walked across the street. Eby held the suspect until other officers got on the scene to help arrest him.

While cuffed on the ground, the suspect apologized to Eby, telling her: “I’ve never met a woman so strong!” and asked whether she had been hurt.

After catching the suspect, Eby went on to her Women’s History Month photoshoot where she was pictured with her partner, a dog named Fletcher. Orlando Police said they are “lucky to have them both on the team!”

Eby is an officer and K-9 handler with nearly seven years of experience with the department.