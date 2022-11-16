Official: 10 hurt in Maryland apartment fire, explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ten people were injured in an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building Wednesday, a fire official said.

Fire crews responded to the garden apartment complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 8:40 a.m. for a building explosion and fire with a partial collapse, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Daniel Ogren said by telephone. There were reports of people on balconies and 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Ogren said.

No one has been reported missing, but once the building is safe to enter, firefighters plan to search to make sure no one else is inside, he said.

There’s no information available about what might have caused the explosion, Ogren said.

