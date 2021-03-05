Officials: 12 injured, including students, after roof collapse at Florida school

FORT LAUDERDALE (NewsNation Now) — 12 people, including students and staff, were injured after a Ft. Lauderdale school’s roof collapsed Friday, according to the Oakland Park Police Department.

The roof of the media center at James S. Rickards Middle School collapsed Friday morning, officials said. No one was inside the media center at the time of the collapse, but 12 people were taken to nearby hospitals for conditions such as headaches and stomach aches.

No one was injured because of the collapse.