Officials report active shooter, closures at Everglades National Park

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Everglades National Park reports that there is an active shooting incident happening at the park Sunday evening.

As of 7:15 p.m., the the main park road, State Road 9336, is closed for public safety.

According to park officials, the suspect, a 33-year-old white male, “fired at park rangers unprovoked.” Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, park officials said.

Officials are advising visitors and residents in the Flaming area to shelter in place.

No injures have been reported.

