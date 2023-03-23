Officials: Teacher assaulted at North Carolina school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A substitute teacher was assaulted by two students at Turning Point Academy in northwest Charlotte Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

CMS officials said both students were charged with assault and disorderly conduct. It was unknown if the teacher was injured in the attack.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools describes Turning Point as a “Redirection Program” designed for “at-risk” students.

Students at the school are required to meet the program’s goals of improving student behavior, improving student academics, and improving attendance.

“Turning Point Academy is available as an alternative education option for students with long-term or 365-day suspensions and / or as a disciplinary reassignment for students who have committed serious violations of the Code of Student Conduct,” the school’s website states.

NewsNation affiliate WJZY in Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident.