Oklahoma teacher resigns after allegedly giving students medication

EDMOND, Okla (KFOR) — A Grove Valley Elementary Special Education teacher resigned following a letter sent out to parents saying she no longer worked in the district. The letter said the Deer Creek School District learned that Amanda Bristow had been giving students some sort of medication.

“I did question my son about it, I said, did she ever give you any medicine? And he said she used to give them special gummies and then they would take a nap,” said Megan Longoria, a parent.

Longoria said she didn’t think twice after the letter was sent out to parents on Aug. 31.

“I totally overlooked it, which I think was their intention, you know. And so I went back and I read the email. It said in there that that she the teacher, Ms. Bristow has been let go because she was administering medications,” said Longoria.

The email got her thinking, so she talked to her son. Longoria said she thinks the “gummies” he was given may have been a sleeping aid, after noticing her son started waking up more often in the middle of the night.

“I think it’s because he was sleeping all day…that’s why he was up during the night,” said Longoria.

The letter told parents the district found out about the incident on Aug. 28 and Ms. Bristow would not be returning to the classroom. Longoria told NewsNation affiliate KFOR, that wasn’t enough.

“I have chosen to take my son out of the district because I don’t feel safe,” said Longoria.

This isn’t the first time Amanda Bristow has had issues as a teacher. In 2014, she was arrested for abusing a child, while teaching in Ada.

The Ada News said Bristow assaulted three 9-year-old children with a ball. Her teaching license was suspended but was reinstated just two years later following a letter to the State Department of Education.

“They only took her teaching certificate for two years, um it was a concern of mine that she you know… Schools are in dire need of teachers, especially in Special Ed teachers,” said Longoria.

Bristow resigned from Deer Creek Schools shortly after the letter was sent to parents. News 4 tried calling her and knocking on her door Monday but weren’t able to get ahold of her.

“I really just want for her never to be in a classroom again. Mainly because I just don’t want other kids to be susceptible to that,” said Longoria.

News 4 contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Education Monday afternoon to ask about this case. Because of the tight deadline, a department spokesman said he would be unable to provide information. We are hopeful to get answers to our questions on Tuesday.