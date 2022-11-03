Paraglider and local man rescue woman from Florida canal

Still from the video a Miami-area paraglider captured just before he helped rescue a woman from a nearby canal on Oct. 30, 2022, in Florida.

(NewsNation) — A video captured by a paraglider on Sunday shows the moment he spotted and helped rescue a woman as she clung to a car submerged in a Florida canal.

Cristiano Piquet, a real estate broker from the Miami area, was paragliding that morning with a friend before church, he said. He was low to the ground when he saw an alligator that he wanted to capture on his GoPro video camera.

When Piquet turned around to go back for the video, he noticed a woman screaming for help and hanging onto the side of a car in a nearby creek.

“I’m flying and I see a woman holding (on) for her life,” Piquet said in a video he recorded after the rescue.

He quickly found a spot to land and ran to the bank of the canal, where he and a neighbor who heard the commotion used a rope to pull her to land.

Catching her breath on the other side of the water, she and the neighbor exchanged hugs and first responders were called to the scene.

“We pretty much saved this lady’s life today,” Piquet said in the video.

Piquet added that he’s not a hero, but was in the right place at the right time.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department confirmed to NewsNation that the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.