PHOTOS: Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion for $22.5 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If only you had millions of dollars to spend, the Tampa home of Derek Jeter could have been yours.

The house sold this week for $22.5 million, the most expensive private home sale ever in the city of Tampa according to listing agents Smith & Associates.

The former baseball player and his wife Hannah initially listed their Davis Islands home in September for $29 million.

It’s the largest house in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet, featuring seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

The impressive house gained even more notoriety last year when newly-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rented it from Jeter after signing with the team.

Brady had some privacy concerns after initially moving in and very quickly got friendly with the neighbors, but eventually bought a smaller home in Clearwater.

BRADY BUYING THIS MANSION: WFLA has confirmed Tom Brady is planning to purchase this 5-bedroom mansion in Clearwater for $7.5M. It's located on the water with a private dock, pool, hot tub, and modern interior. https://t.co/g3Fij848hh https://t.co/6Mv8Pk0zLf — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 8, 2020

The listing on Zillow reads like something out of a novel:

This stunning, one of a kind, custom designed private estate was built on 345 feet of open bay on the largest ever assembled waterfront property on Davis Islands. It is the perfect fit for the luxury-minded buyer who wants the utmost in quality and impeccable attention to detail in conjunction with the security and privacy that this 1.25 acre walled estate provides. The expansive residence, the largest in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet, was built with the finest materials available; from the hand carved Connecticut granite and limestone facade to the state-of-the-art home automation that controls almost every aspect of the home including the security, lighting, window treatments, climate, and entertainment systems. Painstaking detail ensured that this masterpiece showcased all that bayfront living in Florida has to offer with waterfront views from most rooms, almost 9,000 square feet of picturesque outdoor covered porches and balconies, a dock with two boat lifts, heated spa and 80-foot saltwater lap pool. Expertly maintained grounds with lush tropical landscaping give the home a serene feel while also providing privacy. Passing through the gates of this stately property and walking up the limestone steps, the splendor of the first impression is further augmented when entering the double solid hardwood doors leading to a soaring 24-foot foyer with floor to ceiling glass windows, overlooking the bubbling fountains, spa, and pool, and expansive bay views. Immediately, you are wowed by the artistry and brilliance of the talented local craftsman that expertly fashioned the fine details including the solid hardwood millwork, hand polished Venetian plaster, tailored silk draperies, marble mosaic tiles, and others too numerous to mention. One of the most unique features of the home is the expansive clubroom that has a full-service bar, billiards & game table, multiple TVs, and a sitting area. The glass corner wall of this room completely opens up to take advantage of its outdoor porch overlooking the water. The gourmet kitchen is large enough for a professional staff, but was smartly designed so that a budding chef can find their way around with two islands, a 60” Wolf Range, Sub Zero fridge and freezer columns, 4 dishwashers, warming drawer, ice maker, extra oven, microwave, 4 sinks, butler’s pantry, and a walk-in pantry w/ glass front Subzero fridge. The 7 bedroom 8 full and 8 half-bath home boasts an intimate owner’s retreat, with a seating area and fireplace, two spacious custom closets, a spa-like bath with steam shower, and opens to a private balcony where you can enjoy the breathtaking vista. As one would expect of a home of this caliber there are some very special features that help to differentiate it: wine cellar, in-home movie theater, professional gym, in-law suite, an au-pair wing complete with a living area and kitchen, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, full home generator, air conditioned garage to accommodate 6 cars, scullery and additional laundry room, and more.

Jeter and his family now reside in Miami, Florida where he is part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins baseball team.