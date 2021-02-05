Police: 3 officers shot during standoff in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Three North Carolina officers were shot during an overnight standoff in which police said a man barricaded himself inside a home.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though one officer may need surgery, High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt told NewsNation affiliate WGHP early Friday.

The standoff began late Thursday after officers heard gunfire near a home on the 2900 block of West English Road. The officers spotted a man on the porch with a rifle, who then retreated inside the home.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” Truitt said.

The suspect is accused of shooting the officers as tactical teams worked to get him out of the house. Police said the man was still barricaded as of 6 a.m. Friday. People in the area have been evacuated. Police believe that there are no other people inside of the home and no one else injured reported WGHP.

“The people that we work with each and every day have been struck by gunfire,” Truitt said. “This is something that you never want to receive a call, those as far as another one of your coworkers has been struck by gunfire.”

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said. “We do have to remain calm and stay focused on our agenda and what we need to accomplish and the end result is that nobody is injured and that and we can safely take this person into custody.”

The Associated Press and WGHP contributed to this report.