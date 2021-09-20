NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (NewsNation Now) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school Monday afternoon.

Newport News police said in a statement that they are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was a weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims. She did not have details about the severity of their injuries.

The incident was contained and schools officials were preparing to release students to go home, she said.

Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, police said. Parents can meet students there.

Video from the scene showed parents walking on the sidewalks and talking on their cellphones. Crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot, and a police command truck was parked nearby.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WAVY and The Associated Press contributed to this report.