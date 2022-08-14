Police: Man crashes into Capitol barricade, dies by suicide after firing shots

An American flag blows in the wind as it flies about the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — A man died by suicide after crashing into a barricade near the Capitol and then firing indiscriminately, according to Capitol Police.

They say it happened after 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a gate east of the Capitol. A news release says the car became engulfed in flames after it crashed.

The man “fired several shots” into the air before turning the gun on himself as police were approaching him, the release says. Nobody else was hurt, and none of the officers fired their weapons.

The release says it did “not appear” the man was targeting members of Congress, which is on recess.

The man’s name was not released.

If you or anyone you know has thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide prevention help line by dialing 988.