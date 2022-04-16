Police: Multiple injured in South Carolina mall shooting

Southeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NewsNation) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a mall in South Carolina’s capital Saturday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired just before 2:30 p.m. local time.

Police said people were injured during the event and are receiving medical attention. However, officials did not provide the number of those injured or the extent of their injuries.

Officers are accessing the scene and evacuating the mall, the department said.

No additional details were released.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WCBD contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

