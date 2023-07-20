Police say they can’t verify all of Carlee Russell’s claims

(NewsNation) — Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said criminal charges aren’t out of the question in the case of Carlee Russell, an Alabama woman who says she was abducted, but whose claims police haven’t verified.

Russell disappeared on July 13 and returned home 49 hours later after massive search efforts. Before she was believed to be missing, Russell called 911 and reported seeing a child on the side of the highway, and decided to pull over. Her car was later found with some of her belongings inside, but police found no evidence of a child in the area.

Investigators now say the 25-year-old ran phone searches for how Amber alerts work, how to steal money from a register, bus tickets, and the movie “Taken.”

“Certainly, they are going to put together how much money that this cost the department, the FBI, all the resources involved,” Coffindaffer said. “That monetary issue (could) be brought up as potential false statement charges.”

Russell has not been charged with any crime in connection to her reported disappearance. Police additionally said they haven’t been able to interview her.