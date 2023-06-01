Police search for motive in Louisiana girl’s grisly murder

METAIRIE, LA – SEPTEMBER 02: A member of the Jefferson Parish Sherrif’s department stops people at a checkpoint on the border of the Orleans and Jefferson Parish lines near the 17th Street Canal on September 2, 2008 in Metairie, Louisiana. Orleans and Jefferson parishes are still under a curfew after Hurricane Gustav struck the Gulf Coast yesterday morning. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Police continue to search for a possible motive in the killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle, who was found strangled and stuffed into a bucket in Jefferson Parish in Louisiana. Last month, they arrested Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, who reportedly was dating Bella’s father, in connection with the girl’s death.

Defense attorney Saman Nasseri joined NewsNation to discuss his thoughts on Landon’s possible defense.

“If her attorneys put forward some sort of capacity defense, so that she’s not competent, then the judge will hear a motion on that and determine whether or not she’s competent to go forward with the case,” he said. “But in some cases, you just see these heartless and depraved killings and they don’t have an insanity defense behind them. … The person is just depraved.”