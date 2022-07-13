Police searching for leads after Little League shooting

(NewsNation) — Police still have no suspects after a Little League baseball game in North Carolina where gunfire burst out, shutting down the game, leaving children and adults traumatized.

No one was killed or injured and police do not believe anyone at the game was intentionally targeted, but parents and coaches are still confounded as to why something like this would happen at such an innocent event.

Police are still searching for the culprit behind this mysterious shooting. The home of a 14-year-old, who claimed on social media to be involved in the shooting, was searched, but police deemed their claim on social media to be a lie.

Two of the vehicles being investigated as possibly having ties to the shooting were determined to belong to parents attending the game, once again leaving police looking for answers.

Caitlin Koszczepki is the mother of an 8-year-old at the game. She told Nexstar’s WNCN the kids seem to be doing OK after the incident.

“He keeps voicing how frustrated he is. He seems to be coping with it really well,” Koszczepki said of her son. “I just told him it’s not normal. Nothing like that should ever happen. He shouldn’t have to experience anything like that at any point in his life but definitely not at 8 years old when he’s playing baseball.”