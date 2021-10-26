Police: Student killed with knife, sword in apparent ambush

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — South Florida officials say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and a sword by another teen who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the Miramar Police, a 17-year-old boy arranged the murder with his 17-year-old current girlfriend and received help from another female companion, who is 16.

Dwight “D.J.” Grant, 18, was first stabbed in the neck with a small knife and later in the chest with a sword on Oct. 17 in the stairwell of his apartment complex, according to arrest affidavits for the three teens.

Police say Grant was led to the crime scene by the teen’s current girlfriend, who agreed to have sex with him. Grant’s body was found two days later in bushes near his apartment.

All three have been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy.