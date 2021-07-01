Police suspect Virginia parents stored child’s body in freezer for more than two years

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia parents have been arrested after a boy’s remains were found in a home freezer, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police spokesperson Liz Caroon said the remains of Eliel Adon Weaver, who the family refers to as Adon, are believed to have in the freezer for at least two and a half years. She said police suspect his parents failed to administer aid to the child and concealed his body sometime between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Adon’s parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Both have been released from jail on bond.

Kassceen Weaver was also charged with domestic assault and malicious wounding of a woman who is known to him. He was originally held without bond but appealed and bond was granted, according to the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System.

Police said on Tuesday, May 4, they received information that the body of a child may be at a residence in Lookout Point Circle in Midlothian, Virginia. Officials received a search warrant for the residence and began an investigation.

Detectives found human remains in a freezer in the house and they were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The medical examiner confirmed the remains were those of Adon, who was less than 5 years old. The office is still working to determine his cause of death.

Photo of Eliel Adon Weaver from a family Christmas card sent to neighbors. (Contributed photo)

Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth told NewsNation affiliate WRIC there was another child who lived in the home but did not specify their age or gender. The child has since been placed into foster care.

Pam Brown, a resident on the street, said that the Weavers kept to themselves. She said that she never saw the children outside and Adon was the younger of the two children.

Brown said she moved into the neighborhood about seven years ago and that the Weaver’s were some of the original homeowners in the development. Dina Weaver purchased the home in 1999, according to the Chesterfield Department of Real Estate Assessments.

Duane Freeman doesn’t live in the neighborhood, but his 85-year-old mother’s unit is directly next to the Weaver’s. Since his mother suffered a stroke, he has been taking care of her on and off for the last 20 years. Freeman said the Weaver’s were neighborly, but he had suspicions something was going on inside the home.

“There were never any really physical signs where you could point and show to somebody this is going on inside of this family,” he said.

“So it does hurt to know that [Adon is] not here and that he’s not going to meet all of his potential in life.”

However, Jerry Stroud, treasurer of the neighborhood’s Home Owners Association, said he saw Dina with a black eye quite often.

Betty Clarke, from the neighborhood’s homeowners association, said the boy’s father told her that the older child was homeschooled. She said she didn’t see how that was possible, given that both parents were allegedly working.

Clark also believes that Adon was born at home because she remembers a midwife coming to the residence.

According to court records, Kassceen Weaver’s previous charges were all non-violent. Four times between 2011 and 2016 he was charged with failing to have his vehicle inspected and in 2013 he was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Weavers are married but at this time only Dina Weaver has been confirmed through DNA testing to be Eliel’s biological mother.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.