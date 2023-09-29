Poll: Atlanta’s police training center popular with Georgians

A makeshift memorial for environmental activist Manuel Teran, who was deadly assaulted by law enforcement during a raid to clear the construction site of a police training facility that activists have nicknamed “Cop City” near Atlanta, Georgia on February 6, 2023. – Teran was allegedly shot by police on January 18, 2023, during a confrontation as officers cleared activists from a forest, the planned site of a police-training facility. (Photo by CHENEY ORR / AFP) (Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Atlanta’s proposed police and firefighter training facility has been the focal point of raucous protests for months, as state and national activists have argued that the facility is expensive, harmful to the environment and unnecessary.

But a rare poll of Georgians about the issue suggests that the proposed facility is popular among the state’s voters.

Democratic-aligned polling firm 20-20 Insight, LLC conducted a poll of likely Georgia voters between Sept. 25 and 28. (The strategist who conducted the poll, Chris Huttman, had done work for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in the past.)

The poll surveyed Georgians about a range of questions, one of which was the proposed training center.

Voters were presented with arguments both for and against the center. The argument for read as follows, drawing on language used by the city’s mayor, who approves of the project:

Supporters, led by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, say that the new state of the art facility replaces existing police and fire training facilities that are worn down and condemned. Other major cities like New York, Washington DC and Houston have modern facilities built in the last ten years. To reduce crime and recruit, retain and re-train the best officers, Atlanta needs an updated facility.

The argument against was presented this way, drawing on language the activists against the training center use on their website:

Opponents, led by the Stop Cop City campaign, say their movement is made up of people of many different beliefs, including those who want to abolish policing. They say that police training is not tied to reduced violence, and that Cop City will further militarize the police and train them to more effectively repress and control Black, Brown and working class Atlantans.

60% of likely voters supported the first argument; 12% supported the second one. The remaining 28% of voters were not sure.

It should be noted that this was a poll of statewide voters, who include a much larger number of Republicans and Independents than would be found in the Atlanta area, where the proposed facility would operate.

Opponents of the training center are currently waging a legal battle to win approval of a referendum so that Atlanta residents can directly vote on the training center.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that among Democrats, the poll found that 43% of voters were supportive of the facility while 20% were opposed. Among Independents and Republicans, the support for the center was much more overwhelming.

The poll also asked both Republican and Democratic voters about issues respective to their party.

52% of Democrats believe that former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams “deserves a third chance” for the spot, while 34% say the party should “look for a new candidate”; 14% aren’t sure.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has the backing of 58% of GOP primary voters in the upcoming presidential primary, with 16% backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second place.