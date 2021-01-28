President Biden ‘checks in on Alabama’ as cleanup begins after deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden called Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday to “check in on” the state after an EF-3 tornado decimated the Fultondale area Monday night.

“I shared with him what we saw today, both from the air & on the ground,” the governor tweeted. “While the recovery will be tough, these communities are united. This is what makes Alabama so special.”

.@POTUS called me to check in on Alabama following Monday’s devastating severe weather. I shared with him what we saw today, both from the air & on the ground. While the recovery will be tough, these communities are united. This is what makes Alabama so special. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/cXnl29zKRT — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 27, 2021

Gov. Ivey toured the destruction Wednesday with other state officials. She made stops at some of the hardest-hit areas and offered her condolences to the family of 14-year-old Elliot Hernandez, who died during the storm. No other storm-related fatalities have been reported.

Search and rescue operations continued through Wednesday. However, officials said to their knowledge, no one was unaccounted for.

A financial estimate of the damage is pending the completion of damage assessments.