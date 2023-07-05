Property battle continues between SC woman, developers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (NewsNation) — A 93-year-old Hilton Head woman has been fighting to keep her home that’s been in her family since the Civil War.

Josephine Wright has been battling with Bailey Point Investment LLC., which has been trying to force her to sell her land through what she calls a “frivolous lawsuit.”

“They came in without any announcement, without letting us know that they were coming,” Wright said. “They immediately started tearing down trees beyond my house on the other side.”

The company is building a 147-unit neighborhood that encroaches on Wright’s land off Jonesville Road — land that has been in her family since shortly after the Civil War.

The investment company claims it owns part of her property and that it wants it back.

Wright said they wanted to charge her for encroaching on their property but didn’t notify her about the alleged encroachment in the first place. Since the investment company’s claims, Wright and her family found out what the company had originally claimed was wrong.

An independent surveyor did their own independent survey of the property and found that what the company had sent Wright was completely fraudulent and that the property the company claimed was its actually belonged to Wright.

“We are ready to fight,” Charise Graves, Wright’s granddaughter, said.

NewsNation reached out to Bailey Point Investment LLC for a comment but has not yet gotten a response.

Since then, the investment company has now claimed Wright is not the actual owner of her property.

“Right after we tried to alleviate some of that lawsuit by going ahead and taking down some of those encroachments so that she wouldn’t have to suffer through a long trial, the company claimed she wasn’t supposed to be the owner of this property,” Graves said.

But for 30 years, Wright has been paying taxes on the property and it has never been a problem. Graves said that now all of a sudden, because there is this dispute, there’s a problem.

“It’s stressful just to live like this. Nobody wants to talk to us. They just want to give us lawsuits,” Graves said. “They don’t have any kind of interaction with us and it’s so disrespectful.”

Wright’s plight has led to a groundswell of support, including several celebrities who are backing her fight.

It was a local news report filed by reporter Andrew Davis from NewsNation affiliate WSAV that grabbed the attention of billionaire media mogul Tyler Perry.

Perry, known for his generosity, reposted the story on his Instagram account for his more than 7 million followers.

“Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” Perry wrote in his post.

Since then, Wright hasn’t heard from Perry, but Graves said they plan on being in contact with him soon.

“I feel very gifted. I am just amazed at the response from people, not only celebrities, but people all over the world,” Wright said.

