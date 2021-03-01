Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, file photo, Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix III (1) prepares to get into his defensive stance during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in South Bend, Ind. Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, says authorities told her that her son had died but they were unable to give her more information about his death. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, that Nix was located, but didn’t give any other details. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

Nix’s mother Stephanie Wingfield told multiple news outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.

Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday.

In December 2020, he was shot in an armed robbery.

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, file photo, Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix III (1) rushes the line during an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, says authorities told her that her son had died but they were unable to give her more information about his death. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, that Nix was located, but didn’t give any other details. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Nix had received high praise during his time with the Fighting Irish. He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 but struggled to make an impact in the NFL due to injuries.