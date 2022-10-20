Raleigh mass shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun: police

FILE – An ambulance believed to be carrying a shooting suspect arrives at Wake Medical Center Emergency Room in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by police. North Carolina Democratic legislators pleaded with the General Assembly’s Republican majority on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File)

(NewsNation) — A new preliminary report from the Raleigh Police Department revealed additional details about the investigation into the Oct. 13 North Carolina shooting rampage that left 5 people dead.

According to the four-page report Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson delivered to the city manager on Thursday, the 15-year-old shooting suspect was found with a handgun, a shotgun, a large hunting knife, a backpack and several types of ammunition when he was arrested.

A typical report provides a more detailed narrative and is written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting. It is released as an act of transparency between police and the community.

On Oct. 13, the suspected shooter 15-year-old Austin Thompson shot and killed five people, including an off-duty police officer. Two others were injured.

The report did not specify how he acquired the weapons used in the attack and a motive is still unknown.

Witnesses described a shooter wearing camouflage and firing a shotgun in the subdivision and on a popular walking trail in the Hedingham neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh.

The seven victims ranged in age from 16 to 60.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Gabriel Torres, 29, an off-duty Raleigh police officer, James Roger Thompson, 16, Mary Marshall, 34, Nicole Connors, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.

According to the report, a dog belonging to Nicole Connors was also found deceased after having been shot.

The parents of the suspected shooter released a statement earlier this week saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings.

The statement by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed that one of the five victims was the suspected shooter’s own 16-year-old brother, James.

The report states the suspect shot and stabbed his brother before killing four others.

According to the report, Raleigh police officers fired 23 rounds in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

Officers kept a perimeter around an outbuilding. At about 9:34 p.m., officers advanced, finding the suspect lying on the ground.

He “appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound,” according to the report.

The suspected shooter was hospitalized in critical condition following his arrest. Elise Thompson said in a text message Wednesday that his condition had improved but that he remained in a pediatric ICU unit.

According to local news reports, the first memorial service for one of the five victims will take place on Oct. 20. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also announced a vigil for all the victims will be held on Oct. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

