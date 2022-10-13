Raleigh police respond to active shooter situation

Police respond to the scene of an active shooter in Raleigh, NC (Courtesy: WNCN)

(NewsNation) — Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, were responding to reports of an active shooter near a public recreational trail Thursday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department advised residents in the area of the Neuse River Greenway and Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive to remain in their homes.

Police had not yet confirmed how many people were shot or if there were any fatalities. However, a spokesperson for WakeMed hospital confirmed three patients were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not available.

The nearby Hedingham Golf Club closed its course and directed all golfers inside for safety, NewsNation affiliate WNCN reported.

Law enforcement personnel were responding en masse in and around the Hedingham neighborhood. Police closed roads in the neighborhood and were seen searching the area. Helicopters were also aiding the law enforcement response.

The Neuse River Greenway Trail is a 27-mile paved trail that runs through and alongside neighborhoods in Raleigh.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.