Report: Brett Favre questioned by FBI in welfare case

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — NFL Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre has been questioned by the FBI in relation to a case in which the federal government believes Mississippi “squandered” federal welfare funds by providing $5 million to a volleyball facility with ties to Favre.

Mississippi receives $90 million annually in welfare from the federal government to disperse as it sees fit to those in need. The state rejects 90% of people who apply for welfare, however, according to NBC News.

NBC News exclusively reported the federal government thinks Mississippi’s welfare agency misspent $70 million in money meant to be distributed to people in need, instead using the money as a “slush fund,” spending it on pro wrestler appearances, air travel and a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi tied to Favre.

Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the school and appeared to at one point admit he helped secure the $5 million from the state government to help build the new facility, while additionally allegedly collecting millions of dollars for speaking appearances that never happened.

Favre’s attorney said the quarterback never knew the money being spent on the facility was intended for welfare and paid back what he took.

Favre retired from the NFL after the 2010 season as the league’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and interceptions.