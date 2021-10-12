Report: Miami police chief to be fired

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Embattled Miami police Chief Art Acevedo is about to be fired, according to numerous press reports Monday.

The Miami Herald reported Monday that City Manager Art Noriega suspended Acevedo pending termination — “forcing an almost-sure-to-lose hearing before a five-member commission with three vocal critics who appear likely to support his ouster after his tumultuous six months in charge.”

The chief had been severely criticized by city commissioners in recent weeks for remarks Acevedo made about “Cuban Mafia” running the department

According to the Herald, the suspension came three weeks after Acevedo inflamed a trio of the Cuban-American commissioner by accusing them of interfering with police investigations and comparing their actions to Communist Cuba.

His short tenure has been filled with controversial decisions and gaffes that include posing for a picture with one of the South Florida leaders of the white nationalist group the Proud Boys. Acevedo formerly served as police chief in Houston and Austin, Texas.