Feds take up case of alleged Richmond mass shooting plot

Richmond Police Chief Gerald M Smith gestures during a press conference at Richmond Virginia Police headquarters, Wednesday July 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Police said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(NewsNation) — The two men police say were planning a mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia, on the Fourth of July are now facing federal charges as of Wednesday.

Julio Alvardo-Dubon, 52, and Rolman A. Balacarcel, 38, were arrested after a tip from a “hero citizen” alerted authorities, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers allegedly found several assault-style weapons and rounds of ammunition in the possession of the suspects.

The two men, both originally from Guatemala, were facing one count each of being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a handgun. Richmond prosecutors moved to drop the local charges against the suspects as the case is taken over by federal prosecutors with similar charges.

“As the case moves forward, we will learn more about what charges will be pursued federally,” said RPD Public Affairs Director Tracy Walker.

Richmond police initially said the alleged plot targeted an event at Dogwood Dell, but a prosecutor confirmed Wednesday they had no evidence of a specific location or target.

According to NewsNation affiliate WRIC, presiding Judge David Hicks told the court that he had two sons at Dogwood Dell on the date of the alleged mass shooting plot and considered a recusal due to the potential conflict of interest.

