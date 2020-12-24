Richmond police need your help returning these stolen family photos

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you recognize these family photos? Police in Virginia are asking for help identifying the owner of photos found this holiday season, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

The Richmond Police Department recovered the photos in a car that had been stolen from the Maymont neighborhood, according to a post on their Facebook page. Police believe the photos were in the vehicle as a result of a different crime.

Family photos recovered from stolen car in Richmond, Va.

Family photos recovered from stolen car in Richmond, Va.

Family photos recovered from stolen car in Richmond, Va.

Family photos recovered from stolen car in Richmond, Va.

Detectives are investigating and trying to determine the location and victim that is connected to this case.

Anyone who recognizes the photos or has information that could be helpful is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective Sandlin at (804) 510-4201.