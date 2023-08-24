Rogue monkey: Florida residents warned to stay away

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Central Florida authorities are warning residents of one small city to keep an eye out for a rogue monkey.

The Orange City Police Department said it had received several calls in reference to monkey sightings. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the department the monkey in question is a wild Rhesus Macaques monkey.

These non-native animals mostly feed on roots, seeds, fruit, and bark and range in weight from 12-17 lbs. According to the FWC, Macaques have an average height of 1.5-1.7 feet and can live to be about 30-36 years old.

“Please DO NOT feed or attempt to capture these monkeys,” the department said. “If you come in contact with a monkey, please contact FWC for further assistance.”

Residents can call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.