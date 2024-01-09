Watch Live: Ron DeSantis to give Florida State of the State speech

(NewsNation) — GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make his State of the State speech kicking off Florida’s legislative session Tuesday morning.

DeSantis is set to speak in Florida’s state House chambers after lawmakers hold ceremonies opening the session, The Associated Press reports.

This speech comes a week before a pivotal political event for the Republican presidential hopeful: The Iowa caucuses. As such, the Associated Press wrote the speech will likely highlight what DeSantis sees as his successes over the last few years, and touch on topics such as abortion, immigration, guns and COVID-19 restrictions. The New York Times notes that after giving his address, DeSantis will head back to Iowa, and “few in Tallahassee expect to see much of him in the months that follow.”

While former President Donald Trump has been the Republican frontrunner for president, DeSantis, for most of the race, had been in second place — although recently, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been competing with him for that spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.