Royal Caribbean says company has CDC approval to begin simulated cruises starting in June

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Step one towards possible getting cruise ships back into water began with the CDC approving test cruises to start next month out of Port Miami.

Royal Caribbean announced it’s now approved to run a simulated cruise in late June, allowing the company to test COVID-19 safety precautions on its Freedom of the Seas ship.

Starting on June 20, the first test cruise out of Miami on a Royal Caribbean ship with approximately 1,000 volunteers to review all COVID-19 safety protocols with the CDC. Different coronavirus testing measures, social distancing, and mask usage will all be examined.

Now, the company is looking for volunteers to participate in a free cruise to test those protocols.

Revenue cruises are expected to begin in August or September.