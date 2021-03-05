Former SC county school board chair charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Florence 5 school board chair has been charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a 5-year-old child.

In addition, a Florence District 5 teacher is charged with child neglect in connection with the case.

Christopher Marsh, 51, of Johnsonville, was arrested and charged on Thursday by child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Marsh announced his resignation as chairman of the Florence School District 5 board on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Randy Smiley.

Investigators say Christopher Marsh is alleged to have sexually assaulted the child beginning when the child was five years of age, starting in the middle of the year in 2015. Investigators further allege the abuse continued through February of 2021.

Mary Costa King Marsh, 40, of Johnsonville, a teacher at Florence District 5, also has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection with the case. Marsh is on leave from her teaching position, according to the district.

Christopher Marsh faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree, victim under the age of 11; two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim aged 11 to 14; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree.

Mary Marsh has been released from the Florence County Detention Center. Christopher Marsh remains in jail.

An attorney for Mary Marsh, Rose Mary Parham, said Mary had no knowledge of the “repeated nature or extent” of the abuse and that she began working with investigators once she was made aware.

A special called meeting was set for 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss “a Trustee resignation.” The meeting will be held in executive session with a For Action to be held after.