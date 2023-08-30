Beware of scams, price gouging in wake of Idalia, officials say

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of Idalia, which made its way through the Southeast as a hurricane before being downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday, lots of people are helping those in affected states.

Others, however, are looking to make a quick buck. Officials in Florida and Georgia are warning people to be on the lookout for price gouging and other scams.

“As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, we want to remind all Georgians of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from home repair fraud and other schemes,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release. “Con artists will try to exploit those impacted by severe weather. We know this is a difficult time for many, and our office stands ready to assist any consumer who thinks they have encountered a potential scam.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency August 29 in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which invokes a Price Gouging Statute that pertains to goods and services necessary to respond to the crisis. These protections will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

This statute makes it so the governor “may prohibit price increases on items that he considers to be ‘necessary’ to preserve, protect, or sustain the life, health, or safety of persons or their property.”

In addition, Carr said, some people might try to exploit damage done to people’s property. Carr said that some scam artists might ask homeowners for upfront payments for repairs, then disappear without doing the work.

Others may charge “exorbitant prices” for tree removal, charge people for unnecessary repairs or do “substandard work.” Sometimes, the attorney general’s office said, scammers will offer to cover a homeowner’s insurance deductible or persuade them to give fake reports to the insurance company. Doing so can potentially implicate a homeowner in a case of insurance fraud.

To avoid this, Carr said to steer clear of contracts asking for upfront full payments or payments only in cash; avoid those who refuse to give a written contract; avoid door-to-door offers for home repair work; ask contractors for references; be skeptical of contracts which offer to pay an insurance deductible; check with the Better Business Bureau; and make sure contractors have required licensing.

Those who think they are the victim of a scam or price gouging in Georgia can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 or file an online complaint.

The Florida Disaster Fund, in turn, said to watch for those exploiting people’s need for assistance after Idalia.

“FEMA will never ask you for money to provide disaster assistance,” the Florida Disaster Fund said on its website. FEMA employees will always have an official ID, the website noted, and told people never to trust someone who offers financial help in exchange for money or personal information.

“Always talk with someone you trust,” the Disaster Fund said.

Those who think they were scammed can report it to FEMA at StopFEMAfraud@Fema.dhs.gov or 1-866-223-0814.

To report price gouging in Florida, call 1-866-966-7226.