Secret Santa pays off $50,000 in layaway balances at Virginia Walmart

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (NewsNation Now) — Christmas arrived early at a Virginia Walmart when a “Secret Santa” paid off layaway balances for about 100 customers.

An anonymous customer paid off the remaining layaway balances of around 100 accounts totaling $50,000 Saturday at a Walmart Supercenter near the capital city of Richmond.

“I went to the store to pick up a layaway for my grandchildren. When I got back to the layaway department, the Walmart associate told me that a secret Santa paid off my layaway,” Felicia McKay told NewsNation affiliate WRIC. “I thought he was joking. He was like, ‘No ma’am. He paid off like $50,000 of random layaways.’”

The stunned grandmother had a balance of $130 on gifts for her grandchildren. “Even if he doesn’t want recognition, he needs to know that somebody is appreciative of what he’s done,’” McKay said.

“I was overjoyed. I got to shouting and crying. I was just really thankful,” she said, adding it was exceptionally meaningful during the pandemic. “No matter what we are going through, there are still good people out there that are doing what it takes to be a blessing.”