HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two South Carolina security officers are facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to poison their supervisor.
The two men, 47-year-old Andrew Doty and 30-year-old Hunter Howard, were booked Friday by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of tampering with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person.
The two guards had been working in the Sea Island community of Hilton Head, a town known as a vacation destination marked by Atlantic Ocean beaches and golf courses.
According to Poison Control, an ingredient commonly used in eye drops can cause sleepiness, low blood pressure and a dangerously slow heart rate when used in high amounts or ingested. When consumed by mouth, the drops may result in serious toxicity or death.
The tampering charge is a felony, and both security officers could face up to 20 years in prison.
Doty and Howard were both released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.