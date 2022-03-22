Andrew Doty (left) and Hunter Howard (right) are pictured in booking photos provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two South Carolina security officers are facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to poison their supervisor.

The two men, 47-year-old Andrew Doty and 30-year-old Hunter Howard, were booked Friday by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of tampering with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person.

The two guards had been working in the Sea Island community of Hilton Head, a town known as a vacation destination marked by Atlantic Ocean beaches and golf courses.

According to Poison Control, an ingredient commonly used in eye drops can cause sleepiness, low blood pressure and a dangerously slow heart rate when used in high amounts or ingested. When consumed by mouth, the drops may result in serious toxicity or death.

The tampering charge is a felony, and both security officers could face up to 20 years in prison.

Doty and Howard were both released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.