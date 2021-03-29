Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 27: Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) listens at the confirmation hearing for Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee Denis McDonough before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Previously McDonough was White House Chief of Staff and Deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama administration. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement.

He said the cancer was detected relatively early.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he wrote. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Tillis traveled to tour the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday night as part of a 19 member Republican delegation led by Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both of Texas, amid a rise in migrants crossing the border.

Tillis won reelection last year during what became the most expensive senate race in U.S. history. A staunch defender of former President Donald Trump during impeachment, Tillis initially took a stance against how to fund the border wall but later changed his mind.