ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Severe thunderstorms are expected across a large portion the Southeast Saturday.

The storms will likely contain large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain with flooding, according to the Nation Weather Service.

Tornado watches are in effect in parts for Florida, Alabama and Georgia Saturday morning.

Tornado watch is in effect for SE AL, SW GA and much of the FL Panhandle this morning. Several rounds of severe weather are expected today. Stay weather aware even after storms have moved through. Watch is in effect until 3 PM EDT but may be extended in area or time later today. pic.twitter.com/rUCNOQz2Hw — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 24, 2021

The showers and thunderstorms will move off the Southeast Coast by Sunday morning, forecasters said.