Shelter-in-place order for AZ residents after tanker crash

This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

(NewsNation) — A shelter-in-place order has been reinstated for residents near Interstate 10 just outside Tucson, Arizona after a hazardous materials spill.

The Tuesday afternoon accident happened on a stretch of I-10 southeast of downtown Tucson, involving a commercial tanker truck which caused hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson on Tuesday, shutting down the key highway through Arizona and forcing evacuations near the accident.

Residents within a half-mile were ordered to leave and those within a mile were told to shelter in place for several hours after liquid nitric acid was determined to be leaking from the tanker, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The order was lifted just before 9 p.m. Tuesday but has been reinstated after gassing occurred when crews attempted to remove the commercial load from the vehicle.

The order covers a one-mile radius around the accident site, and officials are telling residents not to use heaters or air conditioning systems that draw in air from the outside.

Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and in the manufacture of plastics and dyes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nitric acid is a highly corrosive, colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes and can cause an acrid smell.

It says exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it also can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis and dental erosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.