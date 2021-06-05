Sheriff: Body found may be that of missing Georgia teacher

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The body of a Georgia elementary teacher, who was reported missing this week, is believed to have been found in Washington County.

The sheriff’s office, at a news conference Friday, said they found what they believe are the remains of Tina Prince, 46, off a rural road near Sandersville, news outlets reported.

Prince, a first-grade teacher, was reported missing after her daughter told police she received several suspicious phone calls while at dinner with family, before she abruptly left the restaurant and never returned.

Prince’s car was discovered abandoned in a Walmart parking lot.

Latest News

Aaron Matthew Adams, 31, has been arrested in connection to Prince’s death and charged with one felony count of concealing a death and two felony counts of making false statements. Deputies have previously said Adams was an acquaintance of Prince.

The GBI has taken the body to the crime lab to make a positive identification. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office or the GBI.