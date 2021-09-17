BRUNSWICK, Va. (WRIC) — Drugs were dropped from a drone on the property of a Brunswick County, Virginia private school.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the package, which contained marijuana, tobacco and cellphones, was likely intended for the nearby Lawrenceville Correctional Center. It also weighed about five pounds.

Police believe the package was dropped on Brunswick Academy’s grounds around 5:40 a.m. Monday. Shortly afterward, witnesses say individuals in a sedan grabbed the drone. Police responded to the incident after a school employee reported a suspicious package at 8:24 a.m.

Police said the Lawrenceville Correctional Facility has had issues with contraband in the past, including the involvement of staff members and other drone-related incidents.

“It’s like something you would see in Hollywood, like watching one of these sitcoms or one of these prison movies, and you see that and think ‘well, that’s not reality,” Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts said.

Roberts said just before 6 a.m. Monday, a school bus driver made their first stop at Brunswick Academy.

“[The bus driver] saw these green blinking lights coming in at a distance and something coming to the ground. He was not real sure what it was. Immediately this car comes flying in, passenger door comes open and they reach pick up this thing.”

It was a drone. Roberts said when the bus driver returned after their route, their supervisor was called, and the package was later discovered. A dark-colored sedan is now in question.

A spokesperson for the GEO group said in part, “like many correctional facilities across the country Lawrenceville Correctional Center faces challenges related to the use of drones for the introduction of contraband in a correctional setting.”

And contraband at Lawrenceville has been an issue. Roberts said at least four corrections officers were arrested this year alone for bringing drugs to the jail.

“Working with the administration of that place, we’ve been arrested a lot of staff members for bringing in contraband, a lot,” Roberts said.

He also said they’ll look at data on those two cellphones to try and find suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.