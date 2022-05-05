(NewsNation) — Nearly a week has passed since a dangerous inmate and corrections officer who share a “special relationship” vanished from a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

As the nationwide manhunt for escaped inmate Casey White and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White stretches on, Sheriff Rick Singleton is revealing new details about his former employee.

Singleton says there are aspects of Vicky White’s lifethat no one ever knew, explaining that she had a couple of aliases. According to the sheriff, she used one of those aliases to buy the orange or copper colored 2007 Ford Edge the duo is believed to be traveling in while they are on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes the duo may be traveling in a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge.

“I’m sure she will be using them [the aliases] for any purpose during this process,” Singleton said.

The sheriff believes a lot of thought and planning went into the escape. Investigators report the capital murder suspect and corrections officer had an ongoing relationship for at least two years, with the pair communicating frequently by phone.

Last month, court documents show that Vicky White sold her home. A week prior to the escape, she reportedly checked into a hotel. Days before their disappearance, she bought the Ford Edge. And the day she vanished, she was set to retire from a job she had for nearly 17 years.

“There obviously was a part of Vicky White that none of us ever knew for her to do something like this,” Singleton told NewsNation’s Rush Hour on Thursday.

Vicky White would end up taking Casey White out of the Lauderdale Detention Center on April 29, claiming he had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, an appointment investigators learned was never on the docket.

According to authorities, Casey White confessed to murder and was awaiting trial for the brutal stabbing when he escaped the jail. White had already been serving time for a 2015 violent crime spree including a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

“He’s already killed one, you know, so he is facing the death penalty, so he has absolutely nothing to lose,” Singleton said. “If she [Vicky White] becomes a liability to him or slows him down, I think he’s very capable of hurting her seriously, even killing her.”

U.S. Marshals Service

With a six-hour headstart before authorities started investigating their disappearance, Singleton says the duo could be anywhere. For now, law enforcement officers are following leads and hoping they pan out.

“Obviously Vicky, having been in this profession for 17 years, she’s seen this scenario play out many times over her career and she knows how it always ends. We’re going to catch her. They’re going to be caught and be brought back to jail and they’re going to face the charges they’re now facing,” Singleton said.

Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle. Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach them, but instead call 911 immediately.